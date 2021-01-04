A Michigan College Released Their Banished Words List for 2021

Lake Superior State University just released their annual list of words we should stop saying. And you'll probably agree with all of them.

Every year this university up in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan releases a list of words or phrases that were dramatically overused. Before we got to the words or phrases that made this list this year. Let's take a look back at a more innocent time. The list of banished words they released on December 31st of 2019 includes: Artisanal, Chirp, Mouthfeel, Influencer, and OK, Boomer. That was just a year ago? OK, Boomer feels like a generation ago.

Here are 5 banished words or phrases according to LSSU.edu:

Karen

Unprecedented

In these uncertain times (various phrasings)

We're all in this together

Covid-19 (Covid, Coronavirus, Rona)

(Get the full list of 2021 banished words from LSSU by clicking here.)

In fact, if I hear unprecedented or uncertain times one more time I'm going to talk to Karen's manager. Seriously though, I usually have a far more snarky take on lists like this. More of a "you're not my real dad, I'll say what I want." Not this time. I am 100% on board with never having to say words like "social distancing" or "uncertain times" ever again.

Now the question is, how do we enforce this banished list? I know, I know...it's a playful list-making fun of pop culture. But still, how can we enforce this?

Let us know in the comments what words you think should be added to the list.