Sometimes we find ourselves in a sticky situation when it comes to solving our problems, but this Michigan man figured out the hard way that he should try to keep his hands clean as much as possible if he wants to stay out of trouble.

Michigan State Police Michigan State Police loading...

Jeremy Michael Fischer of Ossineke, Michigan found himself in a ton of trouble when he was busted sharing his maple syrup in a less than legal way recently.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The entire thing started when Fischer got into an argument with a woman and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a small business in Alpena on April 3rd.

The initial argument must have been heated enough to remember, because shortly afterwards when the woman's vehicle stopped working properly, she had suspicions that Fischer was involved. Let's be honest, we all know if someone has a reason to mess with us.

That's when she called the Michigan State Police post in Alpena to see if they could help her figure out what happened.

/ThinkStock/GettyStock /ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

Police checked the woman's gas cap, and found a sticky substance inside the entrance to the tank, which was later identified as maple syrup.

Canva Canva loading...

The woman then had her car towed, where a mechanic confirmed the substance and the fact that it had clogged her fuel pump, and let them know that the repairs would be more than $1000.

Major Automakers See U.S. Sales Plunge In December Getty Images loading...

According to mlive, an arrest warrant was issued May 18th, and Fischer was then arrested by the Alpena Police Department during a traffic stop on May 19. He was lodged in the Alpena County Jail and given a $25,000 bond, and is currently awaiting trial.

So if you're thinking being a sap and getting sweet revenge on someone, make sure you don't get stuck with some charges that will land you behind bars like this man.