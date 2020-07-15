A Michigan Man Wins $2 Million On “Wrong” Lotto Ticket

Rarely does a mistake net you $2 Million. It's almost like the money was seeking this man out.

A man purchased an Ohio Lottery ticket at an Eastpointe, Michigan gas station when he stopped to put air in his tires recently. The 57-year-old man only went into the gas station because he needed change for the air machine. While he was getting change he decided to purchase a $10 Lucky 7's scratch-off ticket. The clerk mistakenly sold him a $20 ticket by mistake. Instead of exchanging it, he kept it. He just had a feeling about it. Well, that feeling paid off big time according to WILX.com,

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

That reminds me of that very lucky guy in Monroe County, Michigan that recently won his second $4 Million jackpot. Then there's the guy out of Monroe County that won $160 off of scratch-off ticket so he used some of that money to buy 3 more tickets which lead to a $2 Million jackpot. It's almost like these guys are money magnets.

Congrats to the lotto winners. Don't forget us little people this Holiday season. lol