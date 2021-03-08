A Michigan Zoom Assault Hearing Took A Shocking Turn

Police immediately get involved to save an alleged assault victim during a Zoom hearing in Sturgis, Michigan.

21-year-old Cody James Harris was facing charges of assault with intent to commit bodily harm from when he allegedly attacked Mary Lindsay. A no-contact order also resulted from the Feb 9th incident according to the Sturgis Journal,

The felony charge carries a prison term of up to 10 years for a first offense, and 15 years for a “habitual” offender.

This Zoom hearing got off to a strange start when the victim's attorney noticed that something just wasn't right. You can see the actual moment in the video below from Judge Jeffrey Middleton's YouTube page.

Judge Jeffrey Middleton asked the victim where she was currently located. She gave her home address. Then he asked the suspect his current whereabouts. The suspect gave his home address on the other side of town from the victim. When the judge asked the suspect to walk outside to get a photo of the house number he refused by saying his phone was at 2%. Within seconds of that refusal, police began knocking at the door of the victim. You can see the look on the suspects face change.

Both the zoom feeds for Lindsay and Harris disconnected briefly when the police arrived. When Lindsay's camera came back on it showed police taking Harris into custody.

The hearing is now rescheduled for next week and Harris is chillin' at the St Joseph County jail.