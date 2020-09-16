A Photographer Climbed the Ambassador Bridge and Nobody Saw Him

Amazing pictures are highlighting a potential problem with security at the Michigan/Canada border.

A photographer who has mastered the art of staying anonymous has posted pictures of himself on Instagram climbing to the very top of the Ambassador bridge in Detroit.

He's known on social mdia as @driftershoots and this isn't the first time he's scaled a bridge - he's also made it to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City and the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

On Monday night, he made it 151 feet in the air to the top of the bridge that connects the United States and Canada and took some incredible photos.

His Instagram post reads:



I had forgotten the pristine smell of Michigan’s open air as I blazed the highway towards Detroit. Alone again. Lost in thought, the drive seemed to melt away into the evening sky. I stopped at the skatepark alongside the bridge to practice my newest hobby, something to take the edge off before the night came. I called her and we jested, joking about how I couldn’t get arrested or fall because I needed to see her beautiful smile one more time before I died or went to jail. I needed that. I turned on my police scanner, put my earbuds in and began to climb. The bridge was a maze and every attempt at a tower door proved futile. I soon found myself below the middle of the bridge, suspended somewhere between The United States and Canada. I saw a beam to my left with absolutely no support, just me, my balance and the open river below me. My spirit told me to go and I followed. To my delight when I emerged the cable was alongside me, as if my heart knew where to go all along. Semis passed overhead, hauling supplies across country borders, I waited for the perfect moment and struck. The next few minutes were something of a blur as I sprinted what felt like an eternity to the top of the bridge. I poked my head out to see the glowing “Ambassador Bridge” sign and smiled. I collapsed onto the platform and watched the clouds roll through the sky. Sunrise would come soon and I’d be more visible but I didn’t care, with the stars above me and the rush of thundering trucks below me, everything I needed was right there.

His climb is raising questions about security on the bridge - if a photographer can climb to the top of an international bridge without being seen by security, who else can do it?