A Promotion Almost Every Home Game for the Bombers

The Northwoods League season may be shorter in 2020 and the restrictions to playing two Kalamazoo teams will be a given. The good news is that all but two games at C.O. Brown Stadium will have something going on.

The Battle Creek Bombers are well under way with the Southern Michigan pod games that have all taken place at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo. The Bomb Squad's original home date was scheduled for Thursday, July 2nd, but was pushed back to Friday, July 17th instead. The only thing that was lost was three scheduled home games that turned into being the home team in Kalamazoo. The Bombers, on the other hand, went 2-1 in those games.

Now with 17 home games on 16 dates at the friendly confines of C.O. Brown, the Bombers can now have their home fans cheer on this year's squad with a limited capacity and social distancing required, of course. The recent executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer also reminds Bombers fans to be sure that masks are worn by those who are able. Even though it is outdoors, parts of the stadium are considered indoors once away from the seats (ie -restrooms).

Tickets are still available for all of the games. Be sure to join the priority list for an easier option to get tickets before the game. Below is the complete promotion schedule at C.O. Brown this season -

Friday, July 17th vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

Home Opener - $2 Hot Dogs, $3 Bud Light, $4 Craft Beer

Saturday, July 18th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Bark in the Park Night - Advia Credit Union 5-Pack Ticket Night - Scout Night

Tuesday, July 21st vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium - $2 Hot Dog/Beer and $2 Hot Dog/Soda combos, $2 Popcorn

Wednesday, July 22nd vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 11:05am

Camp Day

Tuesday, July 28th vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium - $2 Hot Dog/Beer and $2 Hot Dog/Soda combos, $2 Popcorn

Thursday, July 30th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday - $2 Bud Light and Seltzers, $3 Budweiser, $4 Territorial Brewing Company - Advia Credit Union 5-Pack Ticket Night

Thursday, August 6th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Friends and Family Night ($34.99 package for four) - Budweiser Thirsty Thursday - $2 Bud Light and Seltzers, $3 Budweiser, $4 Territorial Brewing Company - Essential Heroes Night

Saturday, August 8th vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm (Game 2 of a Day-Night Doubleheader)

Advia Credit Union 5-Pack Ticket Night - Hometown Heroes Night

Wednesday, August 12th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Chamber Night

Friday, August 14th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Nearly Free Friday - $1 Hot Dogs, $2 Sodas, $3 Bud Light - Advia Credit Union 5-Pack Ticket Night

Tuesday, August 18th vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium - $2 Hot Dog/Beer and $2 Hot Dog/Soda combos, $2 Popcorn

Friday, August 21st vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Faith Night - Advia Credit Union 5-Pack Ticket Night

Tuesday, August 25th vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium - $2 Hot Dog/Beer and $2 Hot Dog/Soda combos, $2 Popcorn

Thursday, August 27th vs. Kalamazoo Mac Daddies @ 6:35pm

Friends and Family Night ($34.99 package for four) - Budweiser Thirsty Thursday - $2 Bud Light and Seltzers, $3 Budweiser, $4 Territorial Brewing Company - Post Game Autographs - Kids Run the Bases

Tuesday, September 1st vs. Kalamazoo Growlers @ 6:35pm

TWOsdays at C.O. Brown Stadium - $2 Hot Dog/Beer and $2 Hot Dog/Soda combos, $2 Popcorn

There are also two other games on Sunday, August 1st and Game 1 of the double header on Saturday, August 8th. Both games begin at 1:05pm against the Growlers.