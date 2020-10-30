A Safe Bet: Gun Lake Casino Restricts Hours

Just before the latest MDHHS restrictions in Michigan, Gun Lake Casino has declared they will no longer be open 24 hours.

With a new Coronavirus outbreak, "all in" and a full house is not desirable. Since reopening in June, Gun Lake Casino instituted protective and preventative measures under the "play it safe" umbrella. Indoor smoking was banned, masks were required and all guests were subject to a temperature check for entry. Limited 9-5 hours were later expanded, but now, the casino is rolling back its 24-hour operations. Not just relying on luck, Gun Lake Casino will now be closed from 5-9 am each day for deep cleaning.

The casino will enhance the Play It Safe Initiative with overnight closure from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. each day for rigorous deep cleaning. In addition to increased cleaning procedures and heightened methods of prevention, the frequency of Coronavirus testing for Team Members has also increased. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our community; we sincerely thank our Guests and Team Members for their continuous support, compliance and patience as we move forward together. -Gun Lake Casino

The doubling down on sterilization and sanitation during a pandemic makes sense as many of the games are high contact surfaces. Slot machines were first limited to every other game available for play, and table games restricted the number of players at each table. Hand sanitizer and wipes were made available throughout the casino and the requirement to wear masks was enforced by staff. The buffet was closed, but has now reopened; reservations are required.

So, don't gamble with your health- stay safe.