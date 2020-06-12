A Supernatural TV Show Focuses on a Michigan Haunted House

This weekend the Travel Channel will feature haunted houses in Michigan and Ohio.

The Dead Files is a supernatural TV show that airs on the Travel Channel. The show began in 2011 and is currently on their 13th season as they help people with their ghostly issues according to IMDB,

Physical medium Amy Allan and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi investigate allegedly haunted locations at the request of their clients, in an effort to provide proof of paranormal activity.

The episode that is airing Friday, June 12th at 9 P.M. and again on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 1 A.M. is titled "Mind-Controlling Ghosts." That title is enough to grab the attention of non-believers. In this episode the team is visiting a home in St. Charles, Michigan as well as Youngstown, Ohio according to the Travel Channel,

Amy and Steve investigate paranormal activity affecting the emotions of a mother and daughter in St. Charles, Michigan. They then head to Youngstown, Ohio, where a terminally ill woman claims aggressive paranormal activity is tearing her family apart.

This episode originally aired in Sept of 2016. Speaking of Supernatural TV shows in Michigan. Did you know that the VERY popular CW Network show "Supernatural" has hit at least 6 different locations in Michigan in their 14 seasons? In fact, Sam and Dean have fought off demons in Battle Creek in 3 different episodes. They've also hit Ohio 8 times. Get more info along with an interactive Supernatural Map by clicking here.