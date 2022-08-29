A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air.

A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.

2021 Robinette's Corn Maze - A Tribute To 9/11

2020 Robinette's Corn Maze - Honoring Jim & Bethel Robinette

2019 Robinette's Corn Maze - 50th anniversary of landing on the moon

2018 Robinette's Corn Maze - Gummy Bear

2017 Robinette's Corn Maze - Curious George

2016 Robinette's Corn Maze - Peanuts Maze

2015 Robinette's Corn Maze - I'm not sure... maybe this is an alien?

Robinette's 2022 Corn Maze Has Been Revealed

On May 24th Robinette's posted this picture on Facebook asking people to take a guess at what they thought this year's design might be.

Then on August 27th Robinette's teased us on Facebook with a post showing just a bit of this year's corn maze. From this aerial view, I still dont' have an idea what the corn maze could be.

So what is the theme going to be for Robinette's 2022 corn maze?

Robinette's said We are so excited to announce our theme and design for this year’s corn maze. Drum roll, please…The Big Apple! As many of you know, Robinette’s is home of the Big Apple, which has been on the farm since 1973, nearly 50 years! Many of our guests take pictures with the iconic, 9-foot apple in our picnic area.

I'm so excited to check out the corn maze I feel just like the "It's Corn" kid.

How To Get To Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery

Robinette's is located at 3142 4 Mile Rd NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

You can also get more info at Robinette's Website

