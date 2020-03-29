A Western Michigan University Student Has Died From Covid-19

Just a couple weeks from graduating a young man has lost his life to the Coronavirus.

At 9:06 this morning (Sunday, March 29th) the editor and chief of the Western Herald sent out this sad tweet:

Robinson went on to talk about losing his friend on twitter,

Bassey’s passing is difficult for me personally, as I got to know him working at Footlocker in Portage, where for two years I was fortunate enough learn why Bassey was so special to so many different people.

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery had this to day in statement earlier Sunday,

“On behalf of the entire Bronco community I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

It was announced Friday that 3 WMU students were confirmed to have Covid-19. It however, has not been confirmed if Bassey Offiong were one of those three.

As of 3 PM on Saturday, March 28th only 87 tests have been processed from Kalamazoo county. After reaching out to the Kalamazoo County Health Department numerous times, we are yet to get a comment on why so little testing is taking place and what Kalamazoo County residents should do if they have symptoms. Here are the latest stats from their website.

Tests Submitted to MDHHS lab: 118

Negative for COVID-19: 72

Positive for COVID-19: 15

Test Results Pending at MDHHS lab: 31

