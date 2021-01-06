A Young Plainwell Woman Fighting Covid-19 Needs Our Help

The family of a young mother of 3 from Plainwell, Michigan needs our help as she has been fighting Covid-19 for 3 months.

If you're on TikTok you may have seen the heartbreaking video from @kaytee..marie that she uploaded on October 19th. In the video that has been viewed 38 million times, she is doing her best to breathe and fight back tears as she updates everyone on how Covid-19 was beginning to affect her lungs.

Her condition is getting worse, not better according to her GoFundMe page,

Her condition continues to decline as this virus has started attacking her heart. She has been admitted to the ICU where she can receive the best care possible. She is on 4 liters of oxygen and hovering at 80%.

Kaytee was diagnosed with Covid Syndrome in mid November. That is where the virus attacks every part of the human body.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs including the 24 hour care that she still requires. As of 8:39 A.M. on January 6th they've raised $13,698 of their $20,000 goal.

Kaytee's latest update was posted on December 30th (day 74 of her battle with Covid-19.) Warning this video is absolutely agonizing.

If you want to help Kaytee and her family click here to donate to their GoFundMe. You can click here to get her periodic updates on TikTok.

All of us here at Townsquaremedia are pulling for you and your family Kaytee.