Don’t Drink And Drive: AAA to Offer Free Rides Home For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is America's premier drinking holiday. While we may not all be Irish, a lot of us will be drinking like it this evening.

Man dressed as Leprechaun with mug of green beer Vstock LLC, ThinkStock loading...

Starting in 1631, St. Patrick's Day was originally celebrated as a religious feast day to commemorate the anniversary of the 5th-century death of the missionary credited with spreading Christianity to Ireland. However, these days, we have turned to the tradition of wearing green, pinching those who don't, and enjoying as much Beer and Whiskey as we can.

Philadelphia Bar Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Green Beer Getty Images loading...

And if you plan to hit the pubs (or even regular bars) this evening, make sure you have a plan to get home safe. However, sometimes plans fall through and you need to catch a ride home safely to avoid a DUI. AAA is offering again this year to help you get home.

If you find yourself stranded, AAA is offering everyone (including non-members) the opportunity to get a ride, and have your ride towed, up to 10 miles for free.

I wouldn't make this your plan for tonight, since they do call it a "last resort" option.

But, if somehow you drop your phone in the toilet and lose your buddies at the bar, you do have an option to get home.

Drunk,Driver.,Man,Drinking,Beer,While,Driving,A,Car Shutterstock loading...

If you do need to take advantage of this service, it is being offered from 6 p.m. March 17 until 6 a.m. March 21 to get people home safely.

Michiganders can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride.

The only cases where it wouldn't work out is if you're living somewhere too rural, or if the weather is bad. (Which thankfully this year, we're expecting mild weather.)

But it's always better to have a plan, and if you're worried about Uber & Lyft surge pricing, don't forget old school taxis still exist in West Michigan too.

So have fun tonight, but make sure you make it home safe. No excuses.