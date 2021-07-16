Inside the Abandoned Blaine Street Synagogue, Detroit

This congregation was founded in 1912 as Mishkan Israel, by Russian immigrants. The original building was located in a Detroit slum area, and in 1925, a new synagogue was built on Blaine Street.

By 1958, most of the parish members had moved out of Detroit and into Livonia and Oak Park. The decision was made to again move the parish to a new location – and a new synagogue was constructed on 9 Mile Road in Oak Park.

Detroit Urbex says for four years, the Blaine Street synagogue stood empty, until finally it was taken over by the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in November 1964.

Eight years go by, and yet another change was made. In 1972, God's Inspirational Kingdom Church took possession of the building. They lasted in this location until the early 2000s when the church folded and broke up.

These days, the place has fallen into major ruin and disrepair. The wood has rotted, the balcony has collapsed, excrement everywhere from birds, rats, raccoons, possums, stairways have caved in, holes in the roof, etc...It's a sad cry of the majestic sanctuary it once was. There are people who want to save it from demolition and only time will tell what it's future will be.

Take a look at the photo gallery below and see for yourself...do you think it can be salvaged?

As always, if you have an interest to explore, seek permission before you enter this or any empty structure. It is very dangerous and you could not just get hurt, but prosecuted. Protect yourself and get the proper authority to visit.

Abandoned Blaine Street Synagogue, Detroit

