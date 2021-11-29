There are a lot of sweet abandoned places in Michigan that I've recently come across, like the now heavily vegetated Alice's Wonderland Theme Park in Alma, Michigan. But there was a recent video I came across that blew my mind...there's apparently an abandoned city in the woods in northern Michigan. I don't think it could be considered a ghost town, since all that's left is rubble and the remains of what once was a thriving town.

So where is Marlborough and why was it abandoned? The Wikipedia on this brings up some history and it turns out their main source of income was eventually found to be insufficient compared to others in the state, which ultimately doomed them:

The Rise & Fall of Marlborough, Michigan

In the 1890s, the Great Northern Portland Cement Company constructed a cement plant at this site to produce cement from the local marl. Production boomed, and in 1902, the company also began construction of a nearby village, dubbed Marlborough, for plant workers. By 1905, Marlborough had 400 citizens. However, problems quickly arose, as the produced cement was inferior, production was costly, and the enormous energy demands of the plant required construction of the largest power plant in the Lower Peninsula.

In the video below, you can see an explorer of the area walk through the remains of what's left. By going through the woods and documented the remains, it seems that he may have solved a mystery for a local woman who had never been able to access that area:

Back in the 60's my parents had a book of interesting sites in Michigan. It described a place that had one of the earliest electric power plants in Michigan. We tried to find it but we only disappointed to find a closed gated and a bunch of trees. I have always wondered what was on the other side of that gate. I think you have just solved that mystery for me. It looks to have been quite the enterprise of its time.

I would never suggest trespassing, so if you want a good look at what is left, check out the photos and videos below: