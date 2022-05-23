WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.

The video and photos were shot in 2015, so I believe it's safe to assume the structure has been demolished since then. I tried finding it with no luck. Even so, the above 'warning' statement is necessary just in case.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at the photos, it may seem crumbling, decrepit, and like low-income housing...but if you are attentive, you can catch glimpses of images that show this place was once a very nice place to live - back when it was first constructed.

The once-ornate woodwork has succumbed to deterioration and vandals. The once-carpeted stairways now look like something out of the film Psycho. The hallways seem to indicate someone or something is just around the corner lurking in the shadows. Quick glimpses of beautiful wallpaper can be seen. Looking out the upstairs windows show once-beautiful views. The now crumbling, pale, and bare bathrooms show these were once striking rooms.

Many of the rooms are decent size and I'm guessing that this may have been a complex for downtown Detroit workers and their families over one hundred years ago.

That said, take a look at the photos below and let me know what you think.

Abandoned Apartment Building, Detroit

MORE ABANDONED MICHIGAN:

Abandoned Elderly Couple's House, Northern Michigan

Abandoned Funeral Home Where Houdini Was Embalmed