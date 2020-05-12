ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Former Detroit Radio Station

The main thing about visiting an old, empty former radio station is trying to imagine what it was like in its heyday. The pressure of getting on the air in time, preparing the news, the guests, the interviews, the hustle & bustle of all employees as they scurry through the halls to the on-air studios.

The photos below give you a glimpse of this particular radio station building – the old WDTR location in Detroit – now closed down.

According to the Motor City Radio Flashbacks webpage, “(October 4, 1947) WDTR’s schedule calls for three hours or more of programming a day, five days a week, with the station going off the air while education shows are carried by any other station. (Information and news source: Billboard; October 11, 1947)”

Take a look at the photo gallery below!