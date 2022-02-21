WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Creepy, cool, dangerous, exhilarating, mysterious, secretive.....those terms pretty much describe the feeling of coming across something abandoned. While lower Michigan definitely has it's share of deserted places, the ones in northern Michigan have a certain air of mystery. Sometimes you can almost sense the spirits of those who once lived in and roamed these places.

The deserted site below is littered with old trailers, looking like the models from the 1950s and 1960s. It's doubtful that it was a trailer park – more likely these units were used as a deer camp. Even if that's the case, they were left behind in terrible shape: ripped-out floors, broken windows.....and belongings still in cabinets, closets, and all over the floor. Looking at the insides of these, it doesn't appear that the person(s) who used them last would be back anytime soon, as they look completely unlivable...even by deer camp standards.

It's a guess that this area was used as a deer camp, as you will see from some of the things discovered inside.

Where is this place? All we know is, it's somewhere in northern Michigan. By the way, it's not that difficult to find other places like this, especially in the Upper Peninsula, so this particular spot could be anywhere up there. So even if you do come across one of these abandoned sites, take the above warning to heart. Always get permission – somehow – and protect yourself from harm and/or prosecution.

Now take a look at the gallery below...

Abandoned Trailers in Northern Michigan

