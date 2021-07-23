For some, it may be a dream to old an old train depot. A home, an office, or retail. Or maybe, for someone who loves the romance of the rails, just the prestige of owning one of these vestiges of the past.

The opportunity is there for someone in Big Rapids as the historic, now abandoned, depot in town has been put up for auction by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The property has been listed as part of the state's semi-annual surplus property auctions and land sales.

The starting price point for the property seems quite reasonable, just $20,000

The sale was announced by the state recently. The railroad is long gone with the tracks torn up and converted to the White Pines Trail.

The Depot, located on Maple Street, was once a stop on the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad, a passenger line that was in service from 1854 to 1918 and once stretched from Cincinnati to Mackinaw City.

Here's how the property was described by the state:

The bidding for that property, located in Mecosta County, is August 25.

