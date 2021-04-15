Today's date of April 15th, 2021 marks the 156th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's death. As a kid going to the Henry Ford Museum on a field trip, I remember the chills that I had when I first looked at the chair Lincoln sat in at the Ford's Theatre, when he was shot by John Wilkes Booth in 1865. Thanks to the Henry Ford Museum's goal to keep the chair preserved, the chair is still a permanent feature and will be amongst many other items of Lincoln's that will be on display at the museum.

There are many commemorative and personal items that belonged to him which is the main feature of the exhibit. Included in their inventory is:

The items are featured as part of the "Liberty and Justice for all" exhibit. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased through their website. The Henry Ford recently resumed operations after temporarily closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The most valuable of the items owned by the Henry Ford Museum of Lincoln's is the assassination chair, purchased by Henry Ford in 1930, and has been on display at the museum for the past 42 years. This is a great exhibit if you really want to take a step back in time.