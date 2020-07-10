Calhoun County 911 Says No Active Shooter In Marshall

UPDATE 7/10/2020 1:32 p.m.: A suspect is in custody following a standoff. Shots were fired between the suspect and law enforcement. A standoff followed, which has now ended with the suspect in police custody.

See the original story below

Calhoun County Dispatch says there is no active shooter situation in Marshall.

There were reports of an alleged active shooter situation in Marshall near the Marshall Community Credit Union at 839 West Green Street in Marshall Michigan. Calhoun County Dispatch says there is not an active shooter situation however the scene remains active at this time. There were multiple shots fired in the incident but it is not considered to be an active shooter situation.

There are not many details about exactly what the situation is but the Marshall Community Credit Union was put in a lockdown mode as a precaution. The credit union was quick to notify members of the situation and say that the incident is not at their location but nearby. The Marshall Community Credit Union says the will reopen once the situation is resolved. Other area businesses were also placed on lockdown, with some being evacuated as a precaution.

Anyone in the area should try to avoid that immediate area.

Individuals in the area report seeing at least five different law enforcement agencies in that immediate area. Law enforcement began heading to the area at about 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Google Satellite