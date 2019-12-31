Actor Kevin Bacon Sends Condolences To Michigan Man’s Family

They share the same name, but the reason for a recent connection in Michigan is heartbreaking.Tragically, over the Christmas Holiday, Michigander Kevin Bacon, of Swartz Creek, lost his life. Mlive reported that the 25-year-old was found killed and mutilated on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Shiawassee County. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the loss of the young man's life. Over the past few days, many people have stepped up to support the family during their time of grief, including Hollywood icon Kevin Bacon.

The actor known for the game 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' and classic movies like 'Footloose', ''Wild Things' and 'Mystic River', is sending his condolences to the family. The Detroit Free Press reported that the actor posted his thoughts on Instagram...

For obvious reasons, I'm thinking this morning about the friends and family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.

Many will agree with actors sentiments and wish the family peace during this horrific time.