Battle Creek’s Ada LeAnn Dominates & Advances in NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

A Battle Creek teenager has advanced, taking the top spot in a singing competition on national television.

17-year-old Ada LeAnn performed her song “Natalie” Monday night, representing Michigan on the NBC show ‘American Song Contest’. Ada was featured in the fifth and final week of first-round qualifying and earned the jury vote to advance to the semi-finals with her performance. Ahead of Ada's performance, viewers got to catch different venues in Battle Creek and from around Michigan.

The program features 56 singers representing every state and territory in the United States divided into five groups. The singers can advance through each round by getting the most fan votes, but one contestant each has automatically voted through by a jury comprised of music experts in the first round.

The semi-finals begin airing on Monday, April 25th.

The semi-finals begin airing on Monday, April 25th. Viewers can vote for contestants through the show's website or on TikTok.

Ada is the youngest contestant competing on the show at just 17-years-old. The Lakeview High School student has a list of accomplishments including; ISC 2020 International Songwriting Competition Finalist, 2021 Unsigned Only Music Competition 1st Place Winner - Teen Category, 2021 Josie Award Nominee for "Young Adult Artist/Vocalist of the Year / Female", in addition to the local accolades she's amassed over the years.