Additional Food Stamp Benefits For Michiganders Extended Through November

Over 350,000 thousand families in Michigan will receive increased food benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of November.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the additional benefits late last week in response to the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on families. With new daily cases breaking records almost daily, these additional funds could help families if another lockdown is instituted.

According to the press release from MDHHS, "Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by November 30, with payments beginning for some households on November 21."

The press release also listed the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers.

One Person: $204

Two Persons: $374

Three Persons: $535

Four Persons: $680

Five Persons: $807

Six Persons:$969

Seven Persons: $1,071

Eight Persons: $1,224

SNAP customers who currently receive the maximum benefits are not eligible for the increased funds. So, of the 682,000 total SNAP customers, about 350,000 people will end up receiving the funds.

In order to receive your additional benefits, you don't need to reapply. You just need to wait until the end of the month for your funds to be added to your account. You can check your current balance on your Michigan Bridge Card at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or contacting a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.

The additional funding for the increased benefits are from the federal government. The Detroit Free Press reported "The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved the extension."