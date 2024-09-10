The Most Affordable Place to Live in Michigan Revealed

For the most part, living in Michigan is a bit easier on the wallet than most states across the country. Michigan has the 14th-lowest cost of living in the United States, which is pretty profound.

Of course, uncontrollable situations such as car insurance rates, gas prices and the occasional price gouging from retailers counterbalance the safety net in Michigan. But, if homes are more affordable, the burden is lessened quite a bit overall.

As with anything, you have to take the good with the bad.

When it comes to the most affordable places to live in Michigan, the same can be said. Sure, you can buy the cheapest houses in Detroit, but those houses need costly repairs and are likely to be in high-crime areas.

Still, the math for Home Snacks's list points away from Southeast Michigan for nearly all 10 of the cheapest places to live in the Mitten State. That said, you'll find many of the places listed here on other lists with words like "dangerous" in the headline.

That doesn't mean you can't make it work though. If anything, this list might be able to help you determine what market value you are looking for in a Michigan home or what city may make for the best city hub of your rural homestead.

Others, though, may fit right in for those looking for a small downtown vibe away from the chaotic cities of Michigan.

Check out the top 10 list of the most affordable places to live in all of Michigan.

Michigan's 10 Cheapest Cities to Live In You may find more affordable housing options in these places sprinkled throughout Michigan. The list was composed by Home Snacks Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison