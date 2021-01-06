The Michigan Childhood Home of Serial Killer, Aileen Wuornos

One of history's most notorious serial killers was from Michigan.

In 1991, Aileen Wuornos admitted to killing seven men from November 1989 to November 1990. Even though she admitted she was a “hitchhiking hooker”, she explained she shot them in self-defense.

She was born Aileen Carol Pittman on Leap Year Day: February 29, 1956 in Rochester. Two months before she was born, her parents divorced and she never got a chance to meet her father, who was in prison for molesting children. He committed suicide while still an inmate.

Aileen was four years old when her mother dumped her off at her alcoholic grandparents on Hickory Drive in Troy, leaving them to raise her. At eleven years old, Aileen realized she could get things she needed – cigarettes, drugs, alcohol, food - in exchange for sexual favors.

At 14, she became pregnant thanks to one of her grandfather's pals.

At 20, she hitchhiked to Florida and married a 70-year old man, who seemed to be pretty well off. They divorced not long afterward.

That same year, 1976 Aileen came back to Michigan and was arrested in Antrim County for assaulting a bartender.

Thirteen years later, at the age of 33, Aileen began her killing spree. The victims were: Richard Charles Mallory, 51, electronics store owner.

David Andrew Spears, 47, construction worker.

Charles Edmund Carskaddon, 40, rodeo worker.

Peter Abraham Siems, 65, retired merchant seaman.

Troy Eugene Burress, 50, sausage salesman.

Charles Richard "Dick" Humphreys, 56, former Chief of Police.

Walter Jeno Antonio, 62, trucker.

An outstanding warrant led to her arrest at the Last Resort bar in Florida on January 9, 1991.

Aileen was 46 years old when she was executed by lethal injection on October 9, 2002, with her last words being “Yes, I would just like to say I'm sailing with the rock, and I'll be back, like Independence Day, with Jesus. June 6, like the movie. Big mother ship and all, I'll be back, I'll be back."

In a way, she did come back...to Michigan. Her body was cremated and a close friend brought her ashes back to her home state, where they were scattered under a tree in the town of Fostoria, Tuscola County, Michigan.

Hollywood wasted no time in getting a movie released about Aileen. “Monster” starring Charlize Theron and Christina Ricci came out the following year, 2003.

This is just a very brief, nutshell version of her story. You can read more about it HERE.