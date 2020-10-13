We didn't get to see Derek Jeter inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame this summer, due to the pandemic. (Though it pretty safe to say, his enshrinement will happen as soon as it's safe, and it will be available on TV.)

But this Thursday evening, some aviation Hall of Famers and teaching and student award winners will get their due through Kalamazoo's Air Zoo and you'll be able to take a look. The event is the Air Zoo's 7th annual Science Innovation Hall of Fame Awards.

It's a collaboration of the Air Zoo with Western Michigan University and the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame. The Air Zoo says the event,

"recognizes West Michigan high school students, K-12 level educators, and local organizations and individuals who have innovated and excelled within, or shown exceptional support of, education in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM). In order to remain competitive in today’s global economy. - AirZoo.org

Here are the Hall of Fame enshrinees:

2020 MICHIGAN AVIATION HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEES

Lt. Col. Kelvin W.A. Bailey, USMC, Retired (deceased) - Dearborn

Prof. Harm Buning (deceased) - Ann Arbor

Capt. Ralph A. “Randy” Hotton, USN, Retired - Ypsilanti

Col. James W. Smolka, USAF, Retired - Las Vegas

Col. Robert F. Staake, USA, Retired - Kalamazoo

2020 EDUCATOR EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Grace Boersma - Godwin Heights Senior High School (Wayland)

Mark Mattox - Allegan Alternative High School

Mary Phillips - North Shore Elementary (South Haven)

Thea Vaughn - Lake Center Elementary (Portage)

2020 STUDENT EXCELLENCE AWARDS

John Dirkse - Hudsonville High School

Meegan Heerlyn - Vicksburg High School

Hung Huynh - Portage Northern High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center

Ranya Liu - Portage Central High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center

2020 STUDENT ART & SCIENCE AWARD

Shelby Alexander - Comstock High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center

While the organizers this event will be streamed and free, they have yet to post a link, but you can register here to be notified of the link. The event is on Thursday evening at 7pm.