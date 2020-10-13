AirZoo Announces Newest Hall of Fame Members, Local Award Winners
We didn't get to see Derek Jeter inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame this summer, due to the pandemic. (Though it pretty safe to say, his enshrinement will happen as soon as it's safe, and it will be available on TV.)
But this Thursday evening, some aviation Hall of Famers and teaching and student award winners will get their due through Kalamazoo's Air Zoo and you'll be able to take a look. The event is the Air Zoo's 7th annual Science Innovation Hall of Fame Awards.
It's a collaboration of the Air Zoo with Western Michigan University and the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame. The Air Zoo says the event,
"recognizes West Michigan high school students, K-12 level educators, and local organizations and individuals who have innovated and excelled within, or shown exceptional support of, education in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM). In order to remain competitive in today’s global economy. - AirZoo.org
Here are the Hall of Fame enshrinees:
2020 MICHIGAN AVIATION HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEES
Lt. Col. Kelvin W.A. Bailey, USMC, Retired (deceased) - Dearborn
Prof. Harm Buning (deceased) - Ann Arbor
Capt. Ralph A. “Randy” Hotton, USN, Retired - Ypsilanti
Col. James W. Smolka, USAF, Retired - Las Vegas
Col. Robert F. Staake, USA, Retired - Kalamazoo
2020 EDUCATOR EXCELLENCE AWARDS
Grace Boersma - Godwin Heights Senior High School (Wayland)
Mark Mattox - Allegan Alternative High School
Mary Phillips - North Shore Elementary (South Haven)
Thea Vaughn - Lake Center Elementary (Portage)
2020 STUDENT EXCELLENCE AWARDS
John Dirkse - Hudsonville High School
Meegan Heerlyn - Vicksburg High School
Hung Huynh - Portage Northern High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center
Ranya Liu - Portage Central High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center
2020 STUDENT ART & SCIENCE AWARD
Shelby Alexander - Comstock High School & Kalamazoo Area Mathematics & Science Center
While the organizers this event will be streamed and free, they have yet to post a link, but you can register here to be notified of the link. The event is on Thursday evening at 7pm.