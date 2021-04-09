Albion College Student Of Color Admits To Racist Themed Graffiti

Albion College reports one of its own is responsible for the graffiti found at a college building this week that has led to protests on campus. There’s an unusual twist. The student who has admitted to writing racist graffiti on a wall at Mitchell Towers is a student of color.

The identity of the student is being withheld by Albion College administrators. They are saying the student is now temporarily suspended and the student judicial process is underway to determine what may happen next. The student could be expelled. The Albion College student-run newspaper, The Albion Pleiad, reports the Identification of the student being Black is verified in a college email to students.

Several law enforcement departments have been involved in the investigation into the graffiti at the college which has caused an uproar among the study body. Even the FBI has been on standby if needed.

The College is posting on its Facebook page that quoting now, “We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community.”

The Albion Pleiad reports college President Matthew Johnson is confirming a series of community engagement meetings surrounding the issue.

“Upon identifying this individual, we met with several key groups within the Albion community—students, faculty, staff and community stakeholders—to shape the College’s response together. Those meetings were both productive and emotional, and we thank those who participated in what will be a critical and ongoing conversation on campus.”

But that’s not enough to appease many students and some faculty members. They’ve been boycotting classes to protest what they claim is a recent string of racially degrading events on campus.

Some students have gone so far as to demand a so-called “Wellness Day” today so they can have some time to reflect on what’s been happening around them on campus.

The Albion College saga is now picking up national media attention.