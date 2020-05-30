Free COVID-19 Testing In Albion This Weekend

Calhoun County is finally getting its first mass testing event for COVID-19 this weekend.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is working with the state to test anyone who wants it Saturday and Sunday in Albion; Albion was selected because the Governor’s office identified it as a region without local access to testing.

The testing will be free, but attendees are asked to wear a face-covering and maintain social distancing. Health Department Health Officer Eric Pessell says that they “anticipate this is the first testing event among many”, and that “a CCPHD staff member will be calling every single person that comes through the event to let them know their results”.

Coronavirus testing happens Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, at Opportunity High School on E Watson St. in Albion. Testing involves a deep cotton swab being inserted into your nose or throat; the sample will then be shipped off to a lab, with results taking a few days to come back.