Albion Police Are Looking For 2 Men Considered Armed & Dangerous

Albion Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help locating two men wanted for questioning for a weekend shooting that left an Albion man in serious condition.

Albion Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating two individuals wanted for questioning regarding the shooting of a 45-year-old Albion resident on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Wilbert James Lowe 35 of Albion and Thomas Harding Smith 39 of Albion are wanted for questioning as to their involvement in the shooting.

Albion Public Safety officers were called to the 900 block of Carson Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday after a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the driveway of a residence. Officers responding to the scene provided first aid to the victim who was then transferred to an area hospital by Albion Community Ambulance. At last update, the victim was listed in serious condition and undergoing medical treatment.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen you are asked to call 911 to report their whereabouts to authorities. Tips can be provided to Silent Observer at 517-629-2700 or contact Det. Justin Reniger at 517-629-7854.