Albion Teen Injured in Wednesday Motorcross Accident

An 18-year-old Albion man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tractor with his motocross bike Wednesday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies made their way to the 16000 block of 28 Mile Road, just north of Albion, when the accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. May 14th. The man was driving the bike on the off-road track when he went over a berm and struck the tractor head-on while the track was being groomed.

The track is located in a wooded area behind the home and is privately owned by the family. They were on-site when the accident occurred. Sheridan Township firefighters also responded to the scene to assist.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson for serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet while riding the bike.