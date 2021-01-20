Aldi Workers Get Paid Extra if They Get COVID Vaccine

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's a lot of hourly workers that worry about losing hours if they have to take time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Well, one company is stepping up to make sure their workers are covered.

ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers say workers that choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be paid for it. The company announced on Tuesday that it would give U.S. employees up to four hours of pay if they choose to be inoculated.

Aldi Press Release:

ALDI is ensuring that all hourly workers who wish to receive the vaccine are able to do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work. The company will cover costs associated with vaccine administration and will provide employees with two hours of pay for each dose they receive, up to four hours total, as well as scheduling flexibility for salaried employees.

I think this is a great move on their part. It truly proves they care about the needs of their employees. I really respect companies that do things like this.

Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S.:

Providing accommodations so employees can receive this critical vaccine is one more way we can support them and eliminate the need to choose between earning their wages and protecting their well-being.

Aldi isn't the only company doing this for their employees. Traders Joes and Dollar General Corp are also doing something very similar.

Source: Fox 2/AP