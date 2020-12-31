Alex Trebek’s Last Jeopardy Show

The final "new" Jeopardy hosted by Alex Trebek is slated to air next week. The first of his last five episodes will begin to air on Monday. Friday will be his last episode as host of Jeopardy ending with some memorable highlights put together by the producers of the show.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on November 8 at the age of 80. Since then, the show has continued to air episodes that were previously taped. Trebek was open about his diagnosis. He continued to work through-out his treatments against the disease and hosted the popular show until 10 days before he died. Trebek fought the disease for 2 years.

Executive Producer Mike Richards told Entertainment Weekly,

"The final five episodes were shot over two days. Although Trebek was "exhausted" during taping, You'll watch them and you'll go, 'This guy's as healthy as could be. This is not a sick person at all.' He had that much willpower. And we knew how much he was fighting, and that's what made the performance even more impressive."

Trebek hosted over 8,000 episodes of the long running show starting in 1984. Veteran "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.