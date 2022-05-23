Alexis Nikole, Of Ohio, Gains National Fame Thanks to Her Tiktoks

The next time someone talks negatively about your Tiktok account or tries to shame you for posting videos on the app, just tell them about this now nationally recognized Tiktok star.

Alexis Nikole, an Ohio native, has gained over 3 million followers on Tiktok thanks to her very unique videos focusing on foraging in your own backyard. Like this one where she gives some simple instructions on how to make snacks out of dandelions:

She also takes time to point out the plants you definitely don't want to eat. Her "Tummy No-No" list, as she calls it:

Get our free mobile app

However, amassing nearly four million followers on Tiktok is just where her success begins.

Alexis has been featured on shows like the Drew Barrymore Show where she gave a demonstration on how to make violet syrup pink lemonade:

Clearly, Alexis is a natural when it comes to not only instructing people how to forage/create these recipes but a natural on camera as well. As someone pointed on in the comment section of the above video,

"Alexis really needs her own show! She is so adorable and passionate about her herbs and foraging...I could watch her all day." - Danielle B.

But, it doesn't stop there. Alexis is also a published author. Or will be in 2023. According to columbusmonthly.com, Alexis will be writing a cookbook that will be published by Simon Element sometime next year. She previously wrote the introduction for The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook by Sara Bir:

Now, Alexis has been nominated for the James Beard Media Award from the James Beard Foundation.

According to their website, the James Beard Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission,

is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.

Foraging for edible food right in your own backyard is certainly one example of sustainability that Alexis Nikole has absolutely mastered. She's competing against two others in the category of Social Meda Account. The winner will be announced in June of this year. Best of luck to Alexis Nikole!

It just goes to show, that if you have a passion - follow it! You never know how your passion may be inspiring others.

Find Alexis on Tiktok @AlexisNikole, or on Instagram @blackforager.

Speaking of Tiktokers doing amazing things, as it turns out, we have a lot of talent in SW Michigan. Here are just a few of the content creators we've featured for Tiktok Tuesday:

10 Biggest Southwest Michigan TikTok Creators These are the TikTok creators in Southwest Michigan ranked by followers. Updated 5/24/2022