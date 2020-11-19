All Battle Creek Public Schools Shifting To Remote Learning For The Rest Of 2020

The last day for in-person classes for the year at all Battle Creek Public Schools will be this Friday.

Battle Creek Public Schools Board of Education has approved a plan to move all students, from Pre-K through 12, to remote instruction. Public school officials began notifying parents and guardians late Thursday evening.

Battle Creek Public School officials say the move is in response to the continued community spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County as well as the strain it has placed on its staffing and operations. The last day for in-person learning for K through 5th grade is this Friday, November 20, and today for pre-K, with remote schooling will begin on Monday, November 23.

The high schools and middles schools were shifted to virtual learning at the beginning of the school year. K through 5th-grade students should be bringing their Chromebooks home with them on Friday while pre-k students will receive their's Thursday, November 19.

All in-person activities for athletics and extracurriculars for all grade levels are also postponed effective immediately as identified under the current Emergency Order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Battle Creek Public School officials say that the current plan is for grades Pre-K through 5 to return to in-person instruction on January 18th and for grades 6–12 to move to a hybrid model of in-person instruction on January 25th. However, these plans will continue to be discussed and reviewed for feasibility with the BCPS School Board each month.

