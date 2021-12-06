All Five Michigan Major College Football Teams Get Bowl Bids

Not only is Michigan off to the Orange Bowl, but all the other college football teams in Michigan are bowl bound. Here's the schedule.

Michigan's Big Ten title win Saturday means the Wolverines are the College Football Playoff as the number two seed, they will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year's Eve. That game will kick off at 7:30pm.

But the Wolverines weren't the only ones invited to go bowling over the Holidays.

In fact, every Michigan major college football team has been invited to a bowl game. And, if you add in that Ferris State is still alive in the NCAA Division II playoffs, Michigan may be one of the hottest college football hotbeds in the country, which isn't too shabby.

Here's a look at the Bowl Schedule for all the Michigan college football teams.