All Michigan Sam’s Clubs Will Soon Make a Drastic Change

Even with rising prices on the goods they sell, most retail chains do try to find ways to improve the shopping experience for its shoppers. Those don't always work out, of course. Many people detest self-checkout lanes more than waiting in a manned checkout lane.

With quick advancements in AI technology, though, we're routinely seeing businesses make drastic changes. Sam's Club recently announced major changes are coming to all of its 600+ locations nationwide that will be fully reliant on AI technology.

Michigan, Your Sam's Club Locations Will Soon Change Forever

As reported by Supermarket News, Sam's Club plans to remodel all 600+ locations in the coming year to make changes to the checkout process. Innovative AI technology will allow Sam's Clubs nationwide to eliminate the need for checkout lanes and receipt checkers altogether.

Instead of traditional checkout methods, Sam's Club will implement its Scan & Go experience at all of its locations, including here in Michigan. Currently, about one in three Sam's Club members use Scan & Go. Further, Sam's Club tested it's new strategy at a Texas location in which the traditional checkout area was removed from the store.

“We’ve learned that connection is at the heart of every shopping journey, giving us confidence that experience will be a key differentiator for Sam’s Club going forward,” said Diana Marshall, executive vice president and chief experience officer, during Walmart’s Investment Community Meeting last week, via Supermarket News. “Our ability to design end-to-end experiences powered by technology and leveraging our data will supercharge the member value proposition and increase our total addressable market—driving the growth needed to achieve our ambition.”

READ MORE: 13 Michigan Restaurants Likely to See Major Price Increases Soon

Of course, this means changes will come for employees at Sam's Club as cashiers and receipt checkers at the door will no longer be needed. Also, customers are going to experience more data-driven suggestions from Sam's Club in the app while shopping, and sometimes when they aren't.

Some shoppers might enjoy these changes, but others are sure to resist the change. Based on Sam's Club's internal studies, though, they're confident that young shoppers will help make this drastic change a successful venture.

