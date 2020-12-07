All Skate: Millennium Park Will Open for Ice Skating in 2020

Get the hours and pricing for skating at Millennium Park in Portage this Winter and see what the rink looks like before it is frozen.

So, technically, it's up to Mother Nature as to when the conditions are right and the season begins, but the City of Portage has the rink decorated and ready for ice and skaters. The official opening is December 3rd, but as you can see, there are only a couple of forlorn puddles on the surface right now. Take a look at the photo gallery below and see reindeer and snowmen standing guard, the fire pit ready to spark to life and take off the chill and the (for now) empty mailbox for letters to Santa at Millennium Park in Portage.

Hours:

Normal Hours: December 3-16 | January 4- March 7

Monday- Wednesday | Closed

Thursday & Friday | 3-9 pm

Saturday & Sunday | 12-9 pm

Holiday Hours: December 17-January 3

Daily | 12-9 pm

December 24 & January 1 | 12-5 pm

Christmas Day Closed

Prices:

Open Skating: $5

Skate Rental : $3

Skate Sharpening: $5

Call 324-9200 for current ice rink conditions. Bundle up and we'll see you on the ice.