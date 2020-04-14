Allegan County Fair Announces 2020 Updates

It's mid-April, but that hasn't stopped people from looking ahead to late summer and keeping their fingers crossed that one of their favorite summer traditions is still happening amid the social distancing recommended during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Allegan County Fair Board has announced postponement of some spring events, however, according to an April 13th announcement on their website, the 2020 Allegan County Fair scheduled for September 11th through the 19th is as good as on. There are still some details to be ironed out regarding the 4H Youth Events, and organizers urge the 4H families in quote, "planning and preparing for the Fair, buying their animals, making their projects, and letting the children have this unique experience." Jeff Dunham is scheduled to headline opening night of the Fair. Get your tickets here.

