Allegan County Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

Representatives from the Allegan County Fair announced Tuesday, June 30 that their 2020 event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written statement posted to Facebook, the representatives said the only other time that the fair has been canceled in its 167-year history was at the beginning of World War II.

In the statement, the fair representatives stated that they were making the hard decision for the health and safety of everyone involved:

The health and welfare of our visitors, vendors, carnival and employees is our priority. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting mandates of the State of Michigan made this difficult decision necessary. This was one of the toughest decisions we have ever faced.

If you've already paid a fee to be a vendor or concessions provider, your deposit can be transferred to next year's event.

Tickets purchased for the Sept. 11, 2020 Jeff Dunham show (which has now been rescheduled for Sept. 10, 2021) can be refunded between July 8 and July 20, 2020. If you choose to keep your tickets, they will be honored for the planned Sept. 10, 2021 show. Ticket purchasers will be receiving an email from Etix explaining how to request a refund.