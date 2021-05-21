Allegan County Fair Sets Return & Announces First Show for 2021

Following the announcement by the state of Michigan that outdoor activities and gatherings can return at 100% on July 1st, the Allegan County Fair today made its return official via social media. The fair, one of the largest in the midwest, is set for Sep. 10-18, 2021.

In 2020 the fair was canceled for only the second time in its 168 year history. The only other cancellation was during the onset of World War 2. Fair organizers had held out hope that the 2020 edition would take place but made the decision to cancel in June of 2020 as the pandemic made planning the event unfeasible.

It is expected that the fair will be confirming more shows as we move through the summer, but now that the fair is 'officially' back, the opening night show of Jeff Dunham has been locked in for the opening night, September 10th. Tickets for Dunham's 2020 show will be honored at this year's fair.

In addition to the expected concerts and midway entertainment, the fair will also host demo derby's, tractor pulls, and a rodeo night. Ticket information and a complete schedule of the events can be found online at AlleganCountyFair.com.

Currently scheduled grandstand events at the fair will include:

SEPT 10 Jeff Dunham

SEPT 12 Unique Motor Sports Off Road Demo Derby

SEPT 13 Fair Parade

SEPT 14 Flying Star Rodeo

SEPT 15 NTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls

SEPT 18 Unique Motor Sports State Championship Demo Derby

The 2019 edition of the fair included artists such as Dan + Shay, Live, Bush, Little Big Town, Our Lady Peace, The Wild Feathers, & Devin Dawson.