Allegan County Hit By Phone Scammers

There’s never a shortage of scammers and thieves during the holiday season.

That is evident by what’s going on in Allegan County. The Sheriff’s Department reports some people have been calling county residents claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Department, and demanding money.

The callers have told residents they’re in legal trouble. They have been demanding the residents meet in person to hand over cash. In other cases, residents have been told they need to call a specific phone number to provide card data to make a bogus payment.

Anyone getting a call like that in Allegan County, or anywhere else, should contact local law enforcement.