This TikTok is more than just adorable cat videos. But, there are some pretty adorable cat videos.

This cat-loving TikToker, @JohnTheCatMan currently has 20.6 thousand followers and 271.7 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. There's no denying is love for felines as he runs the non-profit Kittens in the Mitten. The non-profit helps give stray cats in West Michigan a second chance according to their Facebook page,

We specialize in abandoned neonatal kittens, pregnant and nursing queens, CH cats, FIP cats, and other special medical need kitties.

Instead of focusing on John's most viewed video first, I thought we'd check out my favorite. I can safely say that @JohnTheCatMan and I are not encouraging animal hoarding. But, this video that has been viewed 46 thousand times is hilarious.

One of his most viewed videos is a rather moving video response to people saying "it's just a cat." This video has been viewed almost 56 thousand times.

I love this video because...kittens.

I've seen a lot of people do this trend on TikTok. However, this one is among my favorites.

