Amazing, Jaw Dropping Go Kart Tracks That You’ll Love

Getting out with the family to have a blast in the Lansing area is an easy thing to do. We like to head out to baseball games, the River Trail, Hawk Island, Lake Lansing and many more locations to spend our time.

Things have changed since I was growing up. Now there are indoor facilities to jump on trampolines, extreme arcades and you can even race go karts and throw axes indoors at High Caliber located in the Meridian Mall. Like I mentioned, you don't have to look too far for entertainment options in the Lansing or Mid Michigan area.

My family and I traveled to Branson, Missouri last summer and discovered the coolest go kart track I have ever driven on. The track was made of wood and had lots of hills and corkscrews to ascend 4 stories and then the descend 4 stories. That track was a blast and there were other rides we could participate in too. I wish there was something like that here in the Lansing area.

I love taking road trips. A road trip to a go kart track would be a fun way to spend time together with my friends and family this summer. I don't mind taking a trip to fulfill my need for speed, at least as fast as the go karts will allow me to go.

I found this cool website to find the best go kart tracks in Michigan. It's called Go Kart Ride. According to them, these are the ones to pay a visit too.

5 Michigan Go Kart Tracks That You'll Love

Kart 2 Kart - 42705 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

This place looks awesome. They offer an adrenaline pass, go karting, axe throwing, rage room, virtual reality and more.

Grand Rapids Grand Prix - 8455 Byron Commerce Dr SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Their slogan says, "go kart racing and excellent food." That's simple, I like that.

Extreme Indoor Kart Racing - 2259 W Vienna Rd, Clio, MI 48420

They claim to have Michigan's largest indoor go kart track, 1/4 mile and you can reach speeds up to 40 mph.

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park - 44225 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377

You had me at the name of the the location.

Owosso Motorsports Park - 2504 W M 21, Owosso, MI 48867

Owosso isn't far from Lansing. This track is awesome. It's an outdoor dirt track, you bring your own kart and have fun. This is for serious go kart drivers.

Where do you race go karts? I'd like to check those locations, drop me a message. I thank you in advance.