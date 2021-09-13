Amazing Sea Of Maize! Look At 108,345 Fans In Yellow
Just 2 weeks in and some are saying Michigan football looks to be a contender in the Big Ten East. They won over the Washington Huskies over the weekend. The score was 31 to 10. And the fans? They showed up too!
Here's a look at an amazing sea of maize. 108,345 fans donned the assigned color for the game.
Kenny commented,
"Great Day of football...Michigan won and that team south of us lost to Oregon. Go Blue!"
Another user took it as an opportunity to rip on Harbaugh. The poster said,
"I don't know why ppl put up with the most overrated coach ever. You guys are Michigan, should be a powerhouse. He needs to go."
DC conceded,
"I hate Michigan. But, I love seeing this. coolest stadium in all of sports and arguably the most intense fan base. I went once, pretty fun!"
The Big House has an official capacity of 107,601, but has hosted crowds in excess of 115,000. It is the largest stadium in the United States and Western Hemisphere, outside of Asia, the third largest stadium in the world, and the 34th largest sports venue.
The largest attendance record was 115,109, set on Sept. 7, 2013 in Michigan’s 41-30 night-game victory over Notre Dame.
Keith Jackson, the retired, legendary broadcaster for ABC Sports, is credited with popularizing the term “Big House."
Michigan Stadium is also home to U-M’s spring commencement, special events, and movie nights throughout the summer. There’s even yoga in the Big House each year. You can even rent Michigan Stadium for your wedding!