act Since she got in, she's been collecting cans, she started a cookie and candle fundraiser, and she's been playing her ukulele to raise any kind of money towards her passion. When she stopped last week to play her ukulele, a stranger apparently came up and did something amazing:

Not ten minutes after she sat down a woman came and gave her $402! She started bawling immediately and we were both crying all the way home. I cannot even express how it felt to watch her try and comprehend that level of generosity from a complete stranger -and how encouraging it was for this little girl to pursue her dreams.

Kind stranger, wherever you are, please know you are now a formative memory for this child and you've altered her worldview for the better forever. Thank you so much.

She was so moved that the wave of emotions were too much and continued to show her appreciation for the community of Holland days after this incredible act took place:

To say that I am overwhelmed by these responses is an understatement. I thought I was done crying yesterday but the flood gates have opened and I am just so incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing community. I've lived many places but I so proud to call northern Michigan home. Thank you all. I can't wait until Betty comes home so she can read all of your kind words. Thank you so much.

Traverse City, keep setting the bar and doing what you're doing.