The Most Amazing Walgreen’s You’ll Ever See Is A Short Drive Away

Reinvention is an amazing thing. I grew up in Chicago, and my one son lives about six blocks from an amazing reinvention/repurposing. Walgreen's, trying to fit into a gentrified neighborhood, took over a former bank building, and rather than tear down some classic architecture, fit their pharmacy into the existing structure. And it's quite amazing.

According to Drug Store News, the Noel State Bank building was constructed in 1919, and designed by architect Gardner Coughlen in a neo-classical style. "The original bank fell victim to a bank run during the Great Depression and has housed several different banks over the decades, the last being Midwest Bank, which closed several years ago."

The same article says this was the second such project by Walgreen's working with the city.

Some of the features include the cathedral like Star of David patterned ceiling, the stained glass windows, the exterior designs in to the terra cotta, and more. On the lower level, where the pharmacy is located, Walgreen's took the former bank vault and made it the "Vitamin Vault", and inside that vault, the former safety deposit boxed now display various varieties of vitamins.

I know many people drive to Chicago for both fun and family reasons. This Walgreen's is at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

Take a look at this amazing Walgreen's Pharmacy.

