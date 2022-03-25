Should Kalamazoo Worry That This Scam Could Be Human Trafficking Threat?

I don't know about you but it seems like almost every Southwest Michigan or Michigan group I belong to on Facebook has been getting flooded with the same exact postings made by people who seemingly post the repetitive posts in every group from fake accounts. There are two in particular that I've been seeing, and the scary thing is I've actually seen people inquire about these supposed positions, which has me a little concerned.

These COULD potentially be traps to scam people out of money or even worse, the post which mentions transportation is even more worrying. I'm not claiming any post made like this IS part of a potential human trafficking situation, but these repetitive posts made by fake accounts offering high wage jobs with transportation gives me cause for concern.

LOOKING FOR STAFF to assemble candy boxes from home,

$275.75 per week,

if interested...

Anyone willing to work a night shift 6pm-12am $21hr. We have transportation...

One of the listings that I found has a link to what appears to be an Amazon job listing, but after clicking the link it send you to a page which is clearly not a legitimate business listing for an Amazon job.

Taking It For What It Is

I don't know if this is just an unfortunate and annoying scam that Facebook for some reason can't control or if there are potential threats to this, but so far I've heard nothing about trying to control the rash of posts popping up all over Facebook to control these. I've also seen nobody attempting to seriously ask about the position to know if there is any risk of harm. The best option for now would be to continue to report these posts.