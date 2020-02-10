Amazon is Now Hiring in Grand Rapids: Here’s How To Apply

The Gaines Township fulfillment center, just south of Grand Rapids is scheduled to open later this year. More than 1,000 full-time jobs are being filled now- use this link to get hired.

We don't have an official date for the opening of Amazon's 855,000 square foot facility in Kent County but the company says it is targeting 2020. The operation will provide more than 1,000 jobs, paying at least $15/hour.

Warehouse team members will select, pack and ship customer orders. Amazon says, "If you like a fast-paced, physical position that gets you up and moving, then come help bring orders to life. Work a set, full-time schedule. Shift options include overnight and days, and usually at least one weekend day."

Fox 17 reports Amazon will soon have an official hiring event and orientation. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or equivalent.