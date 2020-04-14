Amazon Still Hiring Thousands Now

Amazon has been a lifeline for most of us to get our supplies during this time and that has caused Amazon to hire more people over the last few months. They are at it again as Amazon is looking to hire upwards of 75,000 new employees to make up for the increased demand.

Amazon is looking to give jobs to people that have worked in the restaurant or hospitality industry and have lost them with the shutdown of all restaurants. Some of the jobs that they have open right now and are looking to hire immediately are in warehouse, shopper, and delivery jobs. There are also some temporary jobs you can get at Amazon if your job was lost or paused because of the pandemic.

If you are interested you can visit amazon.com/jobsnow.