AMBER ALERT Canceled: Lansing Township Toddler Safe

UPDATE: Michigan State Police say the toddler has been located and is safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

See the original story below

Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Lansing Township toddler that was abducted by his father who threatened violence towards the boy and himself.

Phoenix Javon Washington, age 2, was abducted by his father early Monday, October 19, 2020. The victim was with his mother when his 26-year-old father, also named Phoenix Javon Washington, broke into the home and abducted the child while drunk. The suspect threatened to harm himself as well as the now missing 2-year-old. The suspect stole the child's mother's vehicle when leaving. The vehicle is described as a black 2011 4-door Mazda with a Michigan license of E-F-M-6-5-6-9.

The victim, 2-year-old Phoenix Javon Washington is described as a light complected Black male, standing 2 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

At the time of the abduction, the child's mother had a Personal Protection Order against the suspect due to a history of domestic violence.

Anyone with information on the victim and suspects whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-730-5855 or 911.

